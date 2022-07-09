Hurly Long delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Hurly Long hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hurly Long hit an approach shot from 205 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hurly Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Long's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Long had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 6 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 7 under for the round.