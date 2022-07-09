Hugo León shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Hugo León hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. León finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, León had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved León to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, León had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved León to 2 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, León's tee shot went 288 yards to the native area, his second shot went 0 yards to the native area, his third shot went 104 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 46 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved León to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, León's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved León to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, León had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved León to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, León reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved León to 4 under for the round.