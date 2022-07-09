Henrik Norlander putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 124th at 1 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Henrik Norlander's 75 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Norlander's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.