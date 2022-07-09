Haydn Porteous shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Haydn Porteous hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Porteous finished his day tied for 142nd at 3 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Porteous had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Porteous to 1 under for the round.

At the 573-yard par-5 11th, Porteous got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Porteous to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Porteous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Porteous to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Porteous hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Porteous to 3 over for the round.

Porteous got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Porteous to 4 over for the round.