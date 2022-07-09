Hayden Buckley comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Hayden Buckley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Buckley finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hayden Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Buckley to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Buckley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Buckley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Buckley chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.