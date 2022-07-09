Harry Higgs shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Harry Higgs hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 124th at 1 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Higgs's his third shot went 22 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.