Strong putting brings Hank Lebioda a 6-under 66 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Hank Lebioda hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Hank Lebioda had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 429-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lebioda's 76 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 5 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 5 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 6 under for the round.