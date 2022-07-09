Gunner Wiebe putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Gunner Wiebe hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wiebe finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Gunner Wiebe's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gunner Wiebe to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Wiebe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiebe to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Wiebe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wiebe to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Wiebe had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wiebe to 5 under for the round.

Wiebe got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wiebe to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wiebe's 82 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiebe to 5 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wiebe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiebe to 5 under for the round.

Wiebe had a fantastic chip-in on the 205-yard par-3 ninth. His his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 5 under for the round.