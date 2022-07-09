Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Sigg's his second shot went 27 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.