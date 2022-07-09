Greg Chalmers posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the Barbasol Championship

Greg Chalmers hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chalmers finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Greg Chalmers hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Greg Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Chalmers had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.