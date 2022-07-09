George McNeill shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, George McNeill hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McNeill finished his day tied for 132nd at even par; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 third, McNeill chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, McNeill's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to even-par for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 12th, McNeill got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.

At the 516-yard 15th hole par-5, McNeill hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved McNeill to 3 over for the day.