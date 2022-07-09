George Coetzee shoots 3-over 54 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

George Coetzee hit 7 of 13 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Coetzee finished his day tied for 152nd at 3 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Coetzee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Coetzee to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Coetzee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Coetzee to even for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Coetzee's tee shot went 171 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Coetzee's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Coetzee got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Coetzee to 3 over for the round.