Gavin Kyle Green shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Gavin Kyle Green hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Green finished his day tied for 99th at 3 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Green chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Green to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Green had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Green to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Green reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Green to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Green went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Green to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Green reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Green to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Green missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Green to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Green's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Green to 2 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Green reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Green to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Green hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Green to 2 under for the round.

At the 516-yard 15th hole par-5, Green hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Green to even for the day.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Green had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Green to 1 over for the round.