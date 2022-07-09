Garrick Porteous shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Garrick Porteous hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Porteous finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 third, Porteous's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Porteous to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Porteous had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Porteous to 2 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Porteous had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Porteous to 3 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Porteous got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Porteous to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Porteous's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Porteous to 3 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Porteous hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Porteous to 2 under for the round.