Fabián Gómez rebounds from poor front in second round of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Fabián Gómez hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gómez finished his day tied for 124th at 1 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Fabián Gómez got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fabián Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gómez's 126 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Gómez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Gómez hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Gómez to 1 under for the round.