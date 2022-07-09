Espen Kofstad delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Espen Kofstad hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kofstad finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Espen Kofstad hit his 194 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Espen Kofstad to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kofstad's 101 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kofstad to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Kofstad's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kofstad to 4 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Kofstad reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kofstad to 5 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Kofstad had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kofstad to 6 under for the round.