Dylan Wu posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Barbasol Championship

Dylan Wu hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Wu finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Dylan Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dylan Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Wu had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Wu's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.