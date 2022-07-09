Doc Redman putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 38th at 8 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Doc Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Redman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Redman at 4 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Redman's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Redman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.