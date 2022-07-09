Derek Lamely finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Derek Lamely hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lamely finished his day tied for 132nd at even par; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Lamely reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lamely to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Lamely reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lamely to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Lamely's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Lamely's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Lamely chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lamely at even for the round.