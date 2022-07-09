Derek Ernst shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Derek Ernst hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ernst finished his day tied for 132nd at even par; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Ernst hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 462-yard par-4 third, Ernst went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ernst to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ernst reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to even-par for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Ernst had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Ernst's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Ernst's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.