Dawie van der Walt shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, van der Walt hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, van der Walt's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, van der Walt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 5 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, van der Walt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van der Walt at 4 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to 5 under for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 4 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, van der Walt's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 4 under for the round.