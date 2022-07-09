David Skinns shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

David Skinns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Skinns had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Skinns's 76 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 second, Skinns missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Skinns to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Skinns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Skinns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Skinns hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.