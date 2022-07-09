David Lingmerth putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, David Lingmerth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 99th at 3 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, David Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lingmerth chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.