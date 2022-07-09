David Hearn shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, David Hearn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Hearn missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hearn's 165 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hearn had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Hearn hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hearn at 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hearn's 164 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 5 under for the round.