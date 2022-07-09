  • David Hearn shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, David Hearn makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    David Hearn drains birdie putt on No. 18 at Barbasol

