Daniel Wetterich shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Daniel Wetterich hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wetterich finished his day tied for 124th at 1 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Wetterich reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wetterich to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Wetterich hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wetterich at even-par for the round.

Wetterich got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wetterich to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Wetterich's 98 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wetterich to even for the round.

After a 371 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Wetterich chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wetterich to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wetterich had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wetterich to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Wetterich's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wetterich to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Wetterich had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wetterich to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Wetterich had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wetterich to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Wetterich had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wetterich to 3 under for the round.