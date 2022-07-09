Dale Whitnell shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Dale Whitnell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Whitnell finished his day tied for 99th at 3 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Whitnell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whitnell to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Whitnell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whitnell to even for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Whitnell's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Whitnell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whitnell to even-par for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Whitnell's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Whitnell had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whitnell to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Whitnell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whitnell to 1 under for the round.