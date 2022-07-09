D.J. Trahan shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, D.J. Trahan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Trahan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Trahan's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

Trahan got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Trahan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Trahan hit his 204 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.