D.A. Points shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

D.A. Points hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Points finished his day tied for 124th at 1 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Points missed the green on his first shot on the 191-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Points had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Points to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Points's 164 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Points to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Points reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Points had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Points to 3 under for the round.