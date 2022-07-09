Conrad Shindler shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Conrad Shindler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Shindler finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Shindler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Shindler had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shindler to 2 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Shindler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shindler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Shindler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 2 under for the round.