Christopher Gotterup shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Christopher Gotterup hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Gotterup had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gotterup's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 543-yard par-5 14th hole, Gotterup chipped in his fifth from 8 yards, scoring a par. This kept Gotterup at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gotterup had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 5 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 4 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Gotterup hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 5 under for the round.