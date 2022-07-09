-
-
Christopher Gotterup shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2022
-
Interviews
Christopher Gotterup on early success adjusting to PGA TOUR
Prior to the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Christopher Gotterup talks about adjusting to the PGA TOUR after finishing T4 at the 2022 John Deere Classic. Gotterup, who played collegiate golf at the University of Oklahoma, won both the Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in college golf this year.
Christopher Gotterup hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Gotterup had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Gotterup's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 543-yard par-5 14th hole, Gotterup chipped in his fifth from 8 yards, scoring a par. This kept Gotterup at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gotterup had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 5 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 4 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Gotterup hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 5 under for the round.
-
-