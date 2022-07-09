  • Strong putting brings Chris Stroud a 6-under 66 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Chris Stroud makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Stroud holes in a 20-foot birdie at Barbasol

    In the opening round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Chris Stroud makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.