Strong putting brings Chris Stroud a 6-under 66 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Chris Stroud hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stroud finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Chris Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chris Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Stroud at 3 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Stroud's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Stroud hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Stroud had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stroud's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stroud to 6 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 5 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to 6 under for the round.