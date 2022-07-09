Chris Paisley putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Chris Paisley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Paisley finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Chris Paisley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chris Paisley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Paisley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paisley to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Paisley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Paisley to 4 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Paisley's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Paisley hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paisley to 4 under for the round.