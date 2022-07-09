Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Chesson Hadley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Chesson Hadley hit an approach shot from 212 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Hadley had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Hadley's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.