Chase Seiffert shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Chase Seiffert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Seiffert hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Seiffert to 1 under for the round.