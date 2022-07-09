Chase Hanna shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Chase Hanna hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hanna finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Hanna got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hanna to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hanna's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hanna to even-par for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hanna reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hanna to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Hanna reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hanna to 3 under for the round.

Hanna missed the green on his first shot on the 191-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Hanna to 6 under for the round.