Carlos Pigem shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Carlos Pigem hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Pigem finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Pigem had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pigem to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Pigem chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pigem to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Pigem his second shot went 48 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Pigem hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Pigem to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pigem reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pigem to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Pigem chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pigem to 2 under for the round.