Camilo Villegas shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Camilo Villegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Villegas hit an approach shot from 211 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Villegas had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 3 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.