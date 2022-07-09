Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Cameron Percy in the second round at the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Cameron Percy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Percy finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Cameron Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Percy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.