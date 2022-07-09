Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Brice Garnett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Garnett hit his 228 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Garnett had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garnett hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Garnett's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 18th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.