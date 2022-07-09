Brian Stuard shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Brian Stuard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Stuard had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.