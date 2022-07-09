Brian Davis putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Brian Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brian Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brian Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.