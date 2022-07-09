Brett Drewitt shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Brett Drewitt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Drewitt hit his 87 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 45-foot putt for eagle. This put Drewitt at 3 under for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Drewitt's 86 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 3 under for the round.

Drewitt missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Drewitt had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Drewitt's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 5 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Drewitt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Drewitt to 4 under for the round.