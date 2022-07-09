Brandon Hagy putts himself to a 10-under 62 in second round of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hagy finished his day tied for 8th at 12 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Brandon Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hagy's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Hagy chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hagy to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hagy had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 6 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 7 under for the round.

Hagy hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 567-yard par-5 eighth. This moved Hagy to 9 under for the round.

Hagy missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Hagy to 10 under for the round.