Bo Van Pelt shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Van Pelt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Van Pelt's 164 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Van Pelt had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Van Pelt's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, Van Pelt missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.