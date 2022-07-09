Bo Hoag shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Bo Hoag hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Hoag his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 4 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.