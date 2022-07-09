Bill Haas finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Bill Haas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 99th at 3 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 13th, Haas's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

Haas tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Haas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Haas had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Haas's 104 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Haas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.