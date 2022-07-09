Benjamin Hebert shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Benjamin Hebert hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hebert finished his day in 147th at 5 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Hebert's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hebert chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hebert to even for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Hebert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hebert to 1 over for the round.

Hebert got a double bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hebert to 4 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hebert had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hebert to 5 over for the round.