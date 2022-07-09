Ben Martin shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ben Martin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Martin got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Martin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Martin's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Martin's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Martin's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.