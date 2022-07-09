Ben Kohles shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Ben Kohles hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Kohles hit his 211 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kohles had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Kohles hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Kohles reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kohles's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Kohles chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kohles at 6 under for the round.