Ben Crane rebounds from poor front in second round of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ben Crane hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Crane finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Ben Crane got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Crane to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Crane reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to even-par for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Crane had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Crane to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Crane chipped in his third shot from 32 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

Crane missed the green on his first shot on the 209-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Crane to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Crane reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 3 under for the round.